Home Cutlines MHS Class of 1967 MHS Class of 1967 July 19, 2018 22 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Members of Marlinton High School Class of 1967 held a reunion Saturday at the home of Bill and Annette Graham in Buckeye. Pictured, front row, l to r: L. J. McElwee Fauber, Delores Friel Buzzard, Robert Sharp, Helen Shinaberry Sharp, Sharon Weatherholt Dilley, Barbara Jack McLaughlin, Pam Dilley Sharpes, Cindy Faulknier, Helen Sue Dunbrack Faraone and Sharon Shrader Hudson. Back row: Milton Simmons, Steve Jackson, Jerry Duncan, John Jett, Kenneth McLaughlin, Timmy Thomas and Bill Graham. Photo courtesy of Charlie Fauber RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Shakespeare tour comes to Pocahontas County Wildell – a not so forgotten town A glimpse of Pioneer Days Past Inside the Artist’s Studio It’s all about horses at Shalimar Joyful Flowers for Guild’s new location