Members of Marlinton High School Class of 1967 held a reunion Saturday at the home of Bill and Annette Graham in Buckeye. Pictured, front row, l to r: L. J. McElwee Fauber, Delores Friel Buzzard, Robert Sharp, Helen Shinaberry Sharp, Sharon Weatherholt Dilley, Barbara Jack McLaughlin, Pam Dilley Sharpes, Cindy Faulknier, Helen Sue Dunbrack Faraone and Sharon Shrader Hudson. Back row: Milton Simmons, Steve Jackson, Jerry Duncan, John Jett, Kenneth McLaughlin, Timmy Thomas and Bill Graham. Photo courtesy of Charlie Fauber
SHARE
Previous articleNo split decision here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR