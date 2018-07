Jo Ann Jackson, 83, of Chesterfield, Virginia, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, July 17, 2018.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 28, 2018, at VanReenan Funeral Home in Marlinton.

Graveside service and interment at the Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton following visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fisher Center for Alzheimers – alzinfo.org or Cure Alzheimers – curealz.org