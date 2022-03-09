[caption id="attachment_85811" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/03\/Senior-Truck.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="322" class="size-full wp-image-85811" \/> Pocahontas County SENIOR Citizens recently purchased a new Meals on Wheels truck, thanks to two state senators and generous donations from members of the community and local civic organizations. The new truck will serve the upper end of the county and will be driven by Murrell Mullenax, left, and Danny \u201cBushy\u201d Rexrode. S. Stewart photo[\/caption]\r\n\r\nSuzanne Stewart\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\r\nThrough generous donations, fundraising and government allotments, Pocahontas County Senior Citizens has a new Meals on Wheel truck for the northern part of the county.\r\n\r\nKick started with funding provided by Senators Bill Hamilton and Robert Karnes and the Bureau of Senior Services, the truck was purchased with the help of the community, which provided the remaining funds. \r\n\r\nLocal civic organizations, church groups and individuals all pitched in to purchase the new truck. Total cost was $59,807.\r\n\r\n\u201cWithout them all pitching in countywide, this could not have happened,\u201d PCSC Fiscal Officer Dottie Brock said.\r\n\r\nPCSC Executive Director John Simmons said the truck is equipped with hot and cold compartments which assure each meal delivered remains fresh.\r\n\r\n\u201cThe last meal that comes off of the truck is as hot and the milk is just as cold as the first ones to come off the truck,\u201d he explained. \u201cIt maintains a constant temperature.\u201d\r\n\r\nThis is the second addition to the Senior Citizens fleet. The Marlinton\/Edray site truck received a new truck in the fall of 2020.\r\n\r\nBoth of the older trucks remain in the fleet as back-up.\r\n\r\nWith routes that are nearly 100 miles a day, three days a week, the trucks see a fair share of wear and tear.\r\n\r\nThe new truck will be driven by Murrell Mullenax, who is accompanied on deliveries by Danny \u201cBushy\u201d Rexrode.\r\n\r\nMeals on Wheels serves 80 seniors in Pocahontas County and delivers five meals each week to them.\r\n\r\nFor more information on the Meals on Wheels program, as well as other programs provided by Pocahontas County Senior Citizens, call 304-799-6337.\r\n
