<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/03\/Obit-Kidd.jpg" alt="" width="200" height="255" class="alignleft size-full wp-image-85807" \/>\r\n\r\nLee Kidd, 51, of Lewisburg, unexpectedly passed away at his home February 21, 2022. \r\n\r\nBorn July 30, 1970 in Marlinton, he was a son of Leffort \u201cJupe\u201d Kidd Jr. (Francis) and Pat Loudermilk (Jack).\r\n\r\nLee was a loving son, husband, and father. He loved his family more than anything in the world. Lee loved riding his motorcycle, the outdoors, and sheep farming, and he never met a stranger. When he saw anyone in need he was always willing to lend a helping hand.\r\n\r\nLee worked for ABB for 31 years. Most recently, he was employed by the WV Department of Highways.\r\n\r\nHe was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Lee and Lilly Rose; paternal grandparents, Leffort Sr. and Lillian Kidd; and granddaughter, Isabelle William-son.\r\n\r\nIn addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving wife, Amy Kidd; children, Kara and Jonathan Baker, Kole Kidd, Mark and Angie Williamson, Morgan and Nathan Brackenridge, Misty McMillion, Chris and Mariana McMillion; grandchildren Josh, Ava, Mylee, Jaxson, Ben, Kolton, Carrie and Zoe; siblings, Missy (Rusty) Hamons, Kenny (Lori) Kidd; best friend, Sheila Hudson; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.\r\n\r\nFuneral service was Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Morgan Funeral Home, Lewisburg, with Pastor Mark Shafer officiating.\r\nIn lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Lee Kidd at First Citizens Bank account # 008926423572. \r\n\r\nOnline condolences may be shared at morganfh.net\r\n
