    • McGlaughlin House graces 2020 Pioneer Days Badge

    August 19, 2020
    Two of Pocahontas County’s many descendants of Squire Hugh McGlaughlin, sisters Mary Moore McLaughlin (above left) and Ginger Must, stand on the front porch of The McGlaughlin House, the oldest house in Marlinton. The beautifully restored log cabin is featured on the 2020 Pioneer Days badge. The house is situated on Fourth Avenue in Marlinton, beside the Depot, along the Greenbrier River Trail. The historic cabin was originally built in “Marlin’s Bottom” in the 1800s by McGlaughlin, a Scots-Irish immigrant who came from Ireland. L.D. Bennett photo

    Laura Dean Bennett
    Staff Writer

    Good news for those who collect Pioneer Days badges – although there was no festival, there is a 2020 badge, featuring the historic McGlaughlin House, and it is here.

    The cabin, the oldest house in Marlinton, was built by hand by Squire Hugh McGlaughlin.

    The Scots-Irish immigrant came to Marlin’s Bottom “with only his wife, two horses, some tin ware, an axe, a maul and a wedge,” his descendant, Ginger Must, said.

    McGlaughlin was one of a group of families who came to Virginia from Ireland in the late 1700s when Native Americans were hunting here and the area was just beginning to be discovered by brave pioneer families.

    Must (holding the badge) and her sister, Mary Moore McLaughlin, are two of the many McGlaughlin descendants still living in Pocahontas County.

    They admired the cabin and recollected how it came to be “discovered” in its original location next door to St. John Neumann Catholic Church.

    It was carefully disassembled, transported and rebuilt in 2007 in its present location on Fourth Avenue.

    Like many old log cabins hidden inside of more recently built structures, this one could very well have gone unnoticed and unrestored, but thankfully, it did not.

    “This badge represents a huge effort by a lot of people,” Must added.

    “We have the hard work and generosity of countless members of the community and local organizations to thank for the restoration of this beautiful cabin.”

    The McGlaughlin House is presently the home of the Pocahontas County Art Guild, of which McLaughlin is a member.

    “It’s so nice that the cabin has a whole new life again,” she said. “I love that people can come inside and look around.

    “It’s being useful.

    “It’s a living part of the community again.”

    There are a limited number of badges available and Pioneer Days Association Treasurer Candy Harper said, “they’re already going like hotcakes.”

    The 2020 Pioneer Days Badge may be purchased for $3, and they are available at the Pocahontas County Convention and Visitors Bureau, The Pocahontas Times office, First Citizens Bank and The Cackling Hens.

    in September 2007, volunteers helped move Marlinton’s historic McGlaughlin cabin, log-by-log, from its orginial location behind St. John Neumann Catholic Church to its new home near the Marlinton Depot. At right, Paolo Marks and Bob Must look on from below as Matt Tate and John Mutscheller carefully remove one of the cabin windows. Frontier Communications and Nichols Construction donated the use of equipment for dismantling the cabin. The Pocahontas County Historic Landmarks Commission purchased the cabin, which is the oldest existing house in Marlinton, having been built around 1850. Drew Tanner photo
    The McGlaughlin House restoration crew, above, from left: Ezra Cedarleaf, Harley Squires, Colt Zendik and Andrew Must. In 2007, the hand-hewn pioneer log cabin was discovered inside another house when it was being dismantled. The log portion was moved to Fourth Avenue near the depot. Ginger Must photo
    The McGlaughlin House was dedicated the week of Pioneer Days 2016. Members of the Pocahontas County Landmarks Commission gave a presentation and held an official ribbon cutting at the event. S. Stewart photo
