Maxine Shinaberry Foe 95, of Cass, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale with Pastor David Rittenhouse officiating.

Burial will follow in the Arbovale Cemetery.