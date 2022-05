Harry Bernard Price Jr., 90, of Arbovale, formerly of Charleston, and West Palm Beach, Florida, died Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mountain Memories Assisted Living in Elkins.

Graveside service, with military rites conducted by the Pocahontas County Honor Corps, will be held at noon Monday, May 23, 2022, at the Arbovale Cemetery with Father Arthur Bufogle officiating.

Online condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com