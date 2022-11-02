Matthew Shayne Rediker, 64, of Hillsboro, passed away Friday, October 28, 2022, at CAMC Teays Valley Hospital.

Born May 2, 1958, in Nashville, Tennessee, he was a son of the late Buford Rediker and Lucille (Faye) Robertson Ponder.

Matthew, better known as Shayne, worked as a production technician for Dupont in Richmond, Virginia, where he grew up and lived until he retired and moved to Pocahontas County in 2017.

Shayne was an avid sports fan (Go LA Rams. Go St. Louis Cardinals.) and a lifelong lover of music, especially “blues,” and he played a mean blues harmonica.

He will be sadly missed by family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Walter L. Ponder.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Triplett Rediker; step-daughter, Michele Stewart, of Hillsboro; step-son, Michael Stewart, of Marlinton; three step-grandchildren, Lacey, Abigail and Nathan; brother, Marcus Rediker, and wife, Wendy Goldman; nephew, Zeke Rdiker, and wife, Greer Donley, and daughter, Leona Rediker, all of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and niece, Eva Rediker, and husband, Dylan Knight, of New York City, New York.

In keeping with Shayne’s wishes, the body will be cremated.

A Celebration of Life, which will be held in Richmond, Virginia, is being planned for a later date.