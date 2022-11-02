Thursday, November 2, 1922

Sheriff Brown Beard arrested and returned to the Monterey jail last week one, Ward Ryder, who had escaped from jail. He is being held for complicity in the robbery of the Whitelaw store at Mill Gap, last summer.

– – –

Morgantown, W. Va. – Pocahontas County is well represented among the 1,840 students who had registered here up until tonight at West Virginia University for the fall semester’s work. Once more the University scores a perfect batting average by having every county represented here by some of its sons and daughters… The enrollment to date is practically 250 greater than at the same time last year, with indications that the end of the semester will see the 1,900 mark reached. The enrollment from Pocahontas county follows:

Henry H. Beard, Beard; Ralph B. Buckley, Ellis M. McNeill, Buckeye; Margaret T. Cameron, Mace; Aletha A. Collins, Raymond L. Gibson, Huntersville; Theodore Cooper, Cass; Jacob L. Coyner, Littleberry N. Coyner, Cloverlick.

– – –

An automobile owned by Homer Stewart got on fire and burned up on the road near the Huntersville bridge last Sunday.

– – –

Charles Baxter brought in four head of registered Hereford cattle last week. He bought them from the Monterey Stock Farm. His purebred herd now consists of nine head, all registered.

– – –

Big fires are out in the mountains on Thorny Creek, Dilley’s Mill and in the Alleghenies. An immense fire is reported on Anthonys Creek.

– – –

The Supreme Court has refused to grant a mandamus compelling the county court of Pocahontas and the town council of Cass to grant a pool room license to C. P. Hamrick.

– – –

Here is a parody that I dedicate to The Flapper. It is supposed to be a history from the cradle to the grave and stately lady. The trouble about so called poetry is that you cannot make yourself say just what you think, and sometimes you have to put in things to make the lines round out, and that may not be very complimentary, and when I looked at it, when I got it done, I wondered whether it would be well to publish it or not. But as I said before, all flappers live in some other family, and no family owns one, certainly not one like this:

I met a flippant flapper girl,

She was sixteen years she said,

Her hair was bobbed with nary a curl

Left on her crop-eared head.

She had a giddy headstrong air,

And she was wildly clad,

Her legs were crooked, lean and bare,

Her eyes were bold and bad.

She smoked a vicious cigarette,

Spat out a smutty line –

A pampered, painted, powdered pet,

A pretty poison vine.

In twenty years, I now predict,

Grown plain and fat and good,

She’ll be a matron, stern and strict,

A scourge to maidenhood.

Here and There

Sherman Gibson believes that he will have the largest hog in the county for butch-ering purposes. Needless to say, that it is a Duroc.

W. A. Arbogast is rapidly completing an incubator cellar near his residence, and plans to erect another new poultry house.

Late returns from the State 4-H Fair indicate the additional winners in this county as follows:

Booklet, Frances Stillwell, 7th ; 1st year, Duroc-Jersey, Arta Wells 4th ; 2nd year sewing, Pearl Barlow, 7th.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Ross Hamrick, a son, Friday, October 27, 1922.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Olive Jack, a daughter.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Ed. Beverage, of Browns Mountain, a son, the 10th child.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Lee Smith, a son.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Milburn Sharp, a son.

DIED

Mrs. Mary E. Lange, 63, died at her home near Marlinton, October 24, 1922, after a long illness of heart disease… The funeral service was conducted from the Swago church, by F. B. Wayand, in the presence of a large congregation. Burial in the Armstrong place on Dry Creek by the grave of her daughter, Mrs. Lucy Armstrong, who preceded her mother near seven years.

– – –

Mrs. Amelia E. Wanless, daughter of William and Phoebe Warwick, departed this life October 12, 1922, at her home near Boyer. She was born July 16, 1853. She was twice married; her first marriage was to George M. Dilley, who preceded her to the grave several years ago. To this union three children were born… The second marriage was with Stephen H. Wanless, March 29, 1889, who died six years ago… She was a kind and loving mother and a good neighbor, and was loved by all who knew her. She will be greatly missed at church as she loved to go when her health would permit and in the home, mother’s place is vacant and never can be filled.

She was laid to rest in New Hope graveyard near her home.