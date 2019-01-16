Mary L. Umstead died Thursday, January 10, 2019, surrounded by family at her oldest daughter’s home near Durbin.

Born August 23, 1935, in Charleston, she was a daughter of the John R. and Lessie B. Ranson Gillespie.

Mary married David M. Umstead in 1956. He preceded her in death in 1994.

She graduated from Glenville State College in 1956 and taught in Kanawha, Grant and Calhoun counties with her longest tenure being at Calhoun County High School in Grantsville, where she retired in 1994. She was civic minded and always active in the communities, in which she lived, including Moorefield, Grantsville and Mathias.

Mary was a Christian and had been a member of the First Baptist Church of Grantsville, Lost City Baptist Church and recently Dunmore United Methodist Church

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Jane Poling; and a granddaughter, Holly White.

She is survived by her daughters, Judith (David) Fuller, of Durbin and Jennifer (Gerald) White, of Mathias; grandchildren Sheila Poling, of Weston, Ben Fuller, of Durbin, Adam (Kelly) Fuller, of Frank, Amy White, of Mathias, and Lucas Fuller, of Glenville; and great-grandchildren, Zachary and Brooklyn Collins, of Weston and Oliver and Silas Fuller, of Frank.

Her wishes for cremation were honored and services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made be made to Mathias Community Center, PO Box 98, Mathias, WV 26812, memo “Community Kitchen”.

