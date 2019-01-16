Ernest Little “Ernie” Sheets, age 97, of Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania, died Thursday, January 10, 2019, at Rolling Fields Nursing Home in Conneautville, Pennsylvania.

Born October 23, 1921, at home in Pocahontas County, he was a son of the late Isaac and Claudia (Galford) Sheets.

The family moved to Crawford County where Ernie graduated from Meadville High School. He enlisted in the United States Coast Guard shortly after the bombing of Pearl Harbor and served as a radioman during most of his enlistment. Ernie’s unit received a direct commendation from Admiral Nimitz for contributing to the naval victory at the Battle of the Bismarck Sea.

Mr. Sheets worked for Talon Inc., American Viscose Corp. and Penn DOT until he entered the tool and die industry. Ernie became President of Layke Tool and Manufacturing Co. where he received a “Sub-Contractor of the Year” award for the state of Pennsylvania.

Ernie was a 32nd Degree Mason and received the 70-Year Emblem of Gold from the Covenant Lodge 473 of Cambridge Springs. He was President of the Lions Club of Townville, Pennsylvania, served as a Justice of the Peace and was an auditor in Crawford County.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Lois Nottingham Sheets.

Ernie is survived by his son, Douglas (Lisa) Sheets, of Meadville, Pennsylvania; his daughter, Diane (Roland) Mariani, of Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania; his grandchildren, Matthew (Michelle) Mariani, of Raleigh, North Carolina, Robert (Lacey) Sheets, of Meadville, Pennsylvania, and Lea (David) Laman, of Washington, D.C. Ernie was the proud great-great grandfather of Isabella and Isaac Mariani, Carter and Lorelei Sheets and Zoey Laman. Ernie’s surviving family also includes his sister, Elsie Setta, of Blooming Valley, Pennsylvania; a sister-in-law, Patricia Cope, of Townville, Pennsylvania; a brother-in-law, James Nottingham, of Marlinton; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at Rolling Fields, Hospice of Crawford County and Home Instead Senior Care.

A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Crawford County Humane Society, 11012 Kennedy Hill Road, Meadville, PA 16335.

Online condolences may be made at www.hatheway-tedesco.com