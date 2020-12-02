Mary Clutter

Mary Eliza Walker Clutter, age 90, of Hillsboro, gained her heavenly wings Monday, November 23, 2020, at Pocahontas Center.

Born July 31, 1930, at Lobelia, she was a daughter of the late Edward Ezra and Myrtle Frances McNulty Walker.

Mary worked as an aide for many years at Denmar Hospital and was a homemaker and loving mother to her children. She was a faithful member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 50+ years, Calvin Clutter; a daughter, Gloria Kay Clutter; step-son, who was like her own, Robert Clutter; sister, Mildred Brown; two step-sisters, Bernice Lucabaugh and Alma Heyne; brothers, Pat Austin and Frank Walker; step-mother, Leona Madeline Holmes Walker.

She is survived by two daughters, Cynthia Clutter Johnson, of Marlinton, and Patricia Clutter Carpenter (Gary), of Dover, Pennsylvania; one son, Marshall Clutter, of Hillsboro; step- daughter, Phyllis Belcher, of Maryland; one brother, Col. Dallas Walker, of Dunwoody, Georgia; four step-brothers, Norman, Eugene and Curtis Walker, of Hillsboro, and Vernon Walker, of Cottle; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; and many step-great grandchildren.

A graveside service was held Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Emmanuel Cemetery on Bruffey Creek with Pastor Tim Scott officiating.

Memorials may be made to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Hillsboro.

VanReenen Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.