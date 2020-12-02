Altercation leads to first degree murder charge

Jaynell Graham

Editor

A criminal complaint filed November 27 in Pocahontas County Magistrate Court by West Virginia State Police Trooper Z. M. Chestnut details a series of events from the early morning hours which led to a charge of first degree murder against Jeremi L. Kincaid, 37, of Marlinton.

According to the complaint, at approximately 2:45 a.m., Trooper Chestnut responded to a call from the county 911 center regarding an unresponsive male in the Huntersville area. He arrived on the scene at 3:10 a.m. and found a male individual lying on the ground beside a vehicle in the driveway of a residence at 1081 Old Huntersville Drive. The individual had external wounds and blood was visible.

Trooper Chestnut spoke with Timothy Wilfong, who advised that the subject on the ground was Galen Lee Biggs. Timothy Wilfong said he found Biggs, unresponsive, at his [Wilfong’s] residence at 456 Beaver Creek Road, and had transported him to the Huntersville location where he called 911.

EMS and the responding county coroner pronounced Biggs dead at the scene.

Trooper Chestnut traveled to Timothy Wilfong’s residence where he discovered and detained George Kenneth Wilfong. The residence then became the subject of a crime scene investigation. Evidence, believed to be human blood, was found in a back room and on a porch at the residence, along with a spent .22 caliber casing.

Timothy Wilfong and George Wilfong were questioned as potential witnesses, when it was discovered that Timothy Wilfong, George Wilfong, Galen Biggs, Ryan Moore, Kaitlyn Warf and Jeremi Lee Kincaid had all been present at the residence during the events leading up to the death of Galen Biggs.

Through Mirandized interviews with the parties known to be at the residence on the date of Biggs’ death, it was discovered that Timothy Wilfong and George Wilfong had been present at the house before Biggs arrived. Sometime thereafter, Ryan Moore, Kaitlyn Warf and Jeremi Kincaid arrived, and an argument took place between Biggs and Kincaid.

Several interviews revealed that gunshots were heard before Kincaid was witnessed to be holding a firearm.

Kincaid left the premises with Moore and Warf.

Timothy Wilfong then discovered Biggs’ body on the back porch and transported him to the Old Huntersville Road residence.

In a Mirandized interview Kincaid stated that he and Biggs had been involved in “drama,” mainly revolving around ex-girlfriends. Kincaid stated that Biggs approached him with a firearm. When the firearm was fired, Kincaid stated that he then drew his .38 caliber revolver from his waistband and fired several shots at Biggs before leaving the scene with Moore and Warf. Kincaid said he took both firearms with him when he left.

Kincaid stated that he disposed of Biggs’ rifle and his own pistol at separate locations in Marlinton.

Following the interview, Kincaid, escorted by members of the West Virginia State Police, revealed the locations of the firearms, one of which was a .38 caliber revolver. Both firearms were recovered by the State Police.

With the evidence presented, probable cause was found, and Jeremi Lee Kincaid was charged with first degree murder, and was taken to the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

The matter remains under investigation by the West Virginia State Police – Marlinton Detachment.