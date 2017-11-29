Martin Bert McMillion, age 85, of Christiansburg, Virginia, passed away Friday, November 17, 2017.

Born September 7, 1932, in Renick, he was a son of the late Bert Wallace and Blanche Burr McMillion.

Martin retired as an associate professor from Virginia Tech. Following retirement, he pursued many hobbies, including square dancing with the New River Squares, skiing adventures with the Roanoke Ski club and tending his small Christmas tree farm.

He had been a member of the Christiansburg Presbyterian Church since moving to the area in 1973.

Martin was an inspiration to family and friends on a life well-lived. He was dearly loved and will be truly missed.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Janet McMillion Blake.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary Jane McMillion; daughters, Teanna Day, and husband, Tim, and Myra Conner, and husband, Kirby; grandchildren, Kate Day, Bethany Day and Mason Conner; sisters, Christine Johnston, and husband, John, Faye Howard and Sandra Hayes, and husband, Edward; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held November 25 at the Christiansburg Presbyterian Church with Dr. Don Makin officiating. Interment was in Greenbrier Memorial Gardens in Ronceverte.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Christiansburg Rescue Squad or Christiansburg Presbyterian Church.