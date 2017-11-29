Braunda “Bonnie” Matheny Kincaid, age 92, of Woodstock, Georgia, formerly of Columbus, Ohio, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Northside Hospital in Woodstock, Georgia.

Born September 6, 1925, in Bartow, she was a daughter of the late Ira and Pattie Marshall Matheny.

For the past few years, Bonnie had been a resident of Brookdale Senior Living in Woodstock, Georgia. She and her husband, Edwin, lived in Columbus, Ohio, for 45 years, Huntington for 10 years and Durbin for 12 years. She had been a member of the Durbin United Methodist Church.

Throughout the years, Bonnie enjoyed gardening, singing, poetry, playing piano and the company of her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed following the sports teams at Ohio State University.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Edwin “Pete” Kincaid in 2013; a sister, Elizabeth; brothers, Marshall and Ted; and a daughter-in-law, Lynn Kincaid.

She is survived by two sons, Dan Kincaid, and wife, Vicki, of The Villages, Florida, and Michael Kincaid, of Pennington, New Jersey; two daughters, Marsha Kincaid and Melinda Belisle, and husband, Tom, all of Woodstock, Georgia; grandchildren, Jeff Kincaid, and wife, Emma, of Redondo Beach, California, Brent Kincaid, and wife, Marie, of Winfield, Shannon Lough, and husband, Steve, of Morgantown, Kristen Kincaid, of Yardley, Pennsylvania, and Jack Belisle and Zoe Belisle, both of Woodstock, Georgia; and great-grandchildren, Benjamin Kincaid, Julie Baskaron and PJ Baskaron, all of Redondo Beach, California, Luke Kincaid, Ethan Kincaid and Stella Kincaid, all of Winfield, and Sydney Lough and Sarah Lough, both of Morgantown.

A small service will be held Friday, December 1, 1:30 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Columbus, Ohio.

Online condolences may be made at www.dayfuneralservice.com