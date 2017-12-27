This week, I had hoped to do a year in review – but, number one, it was going to take too long, and number two, what some see as steps to success are seen by others as steps in the wrong direction.

Christmas Day will have passed by the time you read this. But, the season reminds me of “a few of my favorite things.”

I hope the following will remind you of things to be thankful for as you go into the…

New Year

Have you thanked friends and family who look beyond the norm and make decisions based on making you and others happy?

What about companies and places of employment where energy and innovation come together to celebrate a season of love and appreciation – and why?

Because, a Child was born, and a Son was given. God set the example, when He gave his own Son. During Advent, we recall the story of a Star and a few wise men, who followed this example when they came bearing gifts for the Christ child.

In proportion to our share of the Christmas Spirit, (we) are called to walk in their footsteps today, and when we do, we discover a baseline for what is possible, when we believe.

The great “I Am” is the Light of the World and freely gives the Spirit of Christmas today.

So, again this year, as some of our brothers and sisters celebrate Hanukkah – Festival of Lights – Christians celebrate a Festival of Lights and Feast of Dedication, thanking God for the love that He has bestowed upon us, that we may be called the children of God.

This year, pray an extra prayer for atheists and misers. It must be especially hard for them during the Christmas season. After all, Christmas is primarily a time of generous giving that begins on Christmas Day.

Many people believe the Christmas seasons ends December 26, the day after Christmas Day. Christmas Day is the first day of the traditional Christmas celebration that continues until Epiphany, the 12th day after Christmas, and the Christmas season traditionally continues until the feast of the Presentation of the Lord – February 2—a full 40 days after Christmas Day.

Now, that makes a very Merry Christmas and great start for a Happy New Year.