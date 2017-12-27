Robert A. Francisco, Sr., age 79, of Huntersville, died Sunday, December 24, 2017, at his home.

Born May 30, 1938, at Pocatalico, he was a son of the late Isom and Tressie Stewart Francisco.

Bob was a retired auto body and paint repairman. He was a United States Army Veteran.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Robert A. Francisco, Jr.; a brother, Cliff Francisco; and two sisters, Charlotte Harrison and Willadean Plants.

He is survived by his daughter, Robin Francisco; a sister, Rainelle Walker; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, December 30, 2 p.m. at VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton with Pastor G. P. Simmons officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.