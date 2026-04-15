Trash is a by-product of the necessities of life – and big business in many areas. But, Oh, what a mess!

When I was driving truck in the late 60s and early 70s, I remember being amazed, and a little heartsick to learn that much of New York City’s household trash was being loaded onto barges, then, taken out into the Atlantic Ocean and dumped.

Even then, I thought that was a bad idea. Surely, there were other options.

Later, if you have ever driven the New Jersey Turnpike (I-95) north, past the Newark International Airport and passed an area known as the Meadowlands, you may remember seeing hills to the west of the turnpike. I remember marshes. Not hills. It was more like wetlands. The “hills” you see now were man made. What is left are the remains of a huge landfill. Surely, there were other options.

South Bronx garbage was actually hauled to Selma, Virginia, between Low Moor and Clifton Forge, for a time. Much more trash was being hauled to the Barboursville, West Virginia area, about the same time.

Even then, I wondered what hauling trash over 500 miles for disposal must have cost. Local landfills fill up in record time and the extra revenue for operations soon defeats the original intent. Operators must have thought it the best option.

Sometimes all you are left with is what is.

Having been born in Barbour County, I remember families falling out with one another over the idea of a regional landfill there. That project was considered for Economic Development.

Most did not want out-of-state trash in their backyards. I did not blame them.

But I do know that trash keeps accumulating and depends on others to see that it is taken care of. If another six months is spent debating what has already been debated, we can only try to imagine the outcome.

Potentially, refuse could be piled and stored while a different type of transfer station is being built. That could be an option. But someone smarter than me would have to answer that. I just know that time is the real enemy now and it’s not on our side.

Note: I cannot help but wonder what a difference nearly $1million per year tax revenue for the county from a pipeline could have made!

Have you been to Ritchie County?

Sam