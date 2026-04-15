James Lanford Scott, age 90, of Hillsboro, a beloved father, grandfather and friend, passed away Monday, April 13, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of love, hard work and deep connection to the land he called home.

James was married to Betty Scott, until her passing in 1994. Their life together was rooted in family, resilience and devotion.

A man who truly belonged to the mountains of West Virginia, James found happiness in the simple, meaningful things in life. He enjoyed spending time at the senior citizen center, where he built friendships and shared stories. At home, he took pride in gardening and caring for his chickens, tending to them with patience and care. The land and the mountains were not just where he lived—they were a part of who he was.

James lived by the motto, “work until you can’t,” and he carried that belief with him every day of his life. True to his nature, he continued working up until his passing—a testament to his strength, dedication and unwavering spirit.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by two children, Randall Scott and Donna Winecoop.

James is survived by his loving companion, Norma; three children, Barbara Beavers, Phil Scott and Mike Scott; 11 cherished grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren; all of whom brought him great pride and joy.

James will be remembered for his quiet strength, his love for family, and the steady, grounded life he built. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Services will be held Saturday April 18, 2026, at VanReenen Funeral Home beginning with a visitation at 1 p.m. followed by the funeral service and burial.