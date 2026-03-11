As it turns out, I have dealt with more personal health issues in the last three months than the first 75-years of my life. Even though my Happy New Year remains on back order, I can reassure residents and visitors that we have professional, caring and committed staff at Pocahontas Memorial Hospital.

I admit, I was treated well by staff at Greenbrier Valley, but the food was pitiful. Sad and shameful. (I’m still wondering about a diabetic menu with Pepsi, at every meal).

Yet, the healthcare was no better than that offered at PMH.

The process of being in and out of doctors’ offices and the recent stays in these two hospitals has given me a new and refreshed appreciation for our very own PMH. We are truly blest to have this small, yet proficient, Rural Healthcare Facility, in our county, and the food is 1000% better.

For years, as hospital clergy, I visited patients at PMH every Sunday after church. This was pre-COVID, before people became overly afraid of even visiting pastors. But I learned a lot during that time. Because of Snowshoe and Silver Creek, I talked with people from all over the east coast and beyond who had experienced all manner of health issues while vacationing here. The vast majority could not say enough good about the staff and treatment they received at PMH. Especially, those from Philadelphia area, Baltimore-DC, or Charlotte. After making it to and through the ER, then receiving the personal attention, after being assigned to a room, all were pleasantly surprised. It was always the locals who chose to complain.

Each place has its problems. Some days may be worse than others. But this is not unique to our hospital or any other. Don’t bite the hands that serve you. I remember an old friend who passed away a short time after having a complete physical at The Cleveland Clinic. Speak easy.

Enjoy your good health. I have always known, it can change quickly.

You may have to go in sick and come out better, before you truly understand.