Thursday, March 11, 1926

Eight inches of snow at Marlinton Wednesday morning; about five inches at Durbin. Work was suspended in the lumber woods of Williams River prior to this last snowfall on account of the four feet of snow on the ground.

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Last week, a lot of Loch Laven trout were planted in Knapps Creek by the Fish and Game commission. These trout belong to the family of European brown trout but are considered a separate species. They come originally from Loch Lavan, of the Highland of Scotland. A planting of these trout was made in Williams River a year or two ago. A few sizeable trout were taken in that river last year. Years ago, this editor used to fish with a native Scotch Highlander, who would express the wish about every time he would cross Greenbrier River at Marlinton, that Loch Laven trout could be planted in the Greenbrier. He believed that they would thrive and do well both in the Greenbrier and Knapps Creek, as they do not require quite as cold water as our native brook trout. These fish have now been placed in the waters of Knapps Creek, and we will watch the experiment with an interest.

FIRES

On Monday morning, fire destroyed two stores and two homes in the town of Thornwood. The fire started in the store of T. M. Calhoun and spread to the store and home of J. C. Willey. The buildings were burned up and, but little could be saved of the two stocks of goods and the household goods of the two families. The loss is placed at about $13,000, partially covered by insurance.

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The house of Andy Rose, of Buckley Mountain, near Buckeye, burned down last Monday night. Mr. Rose, an aged man, was by himself. He had laid down on his bed. When the fire awakened him, the roof was about to fall in. He grabbed a pair of shoes and got out the door just in time. He was pain-fully burned about the face.

LETTER

Dear Mr. Price,

Your editorial is worth more than you charge for the whole paper, but, dear Mr. Price, I cannot agree with you on the goodness of heart of Abraham Lincoln and the love he had for the south. I tested this love for 13 months and 12 days and it reduced me from 165 pounds to 100 pounds. If you knew Abraham Lincoln as I found him to be, you would have a different opinion of him. Come to see me and I will show you a correct Confederate History of Abraham Lincoln from his law partner Herndon and many other writers.

J. W. Mathews

Alvon, W.Va.

GREEN BANK SPLITS DOUBLE DECKER WITH ALDERSON

In two fast games of basketball Friday and Saturday night, Green Bank lost one and won the other.

Green Bank dropped the Friday night battle after a hard fight, 22-27. Coming back strong with points administered by the coach, “The Green Bank Quintet” handed Alderson a defeat by a score of 18-8. They were both hard fought games.

Hiner was the outstanding guard both games, knocking down shots which seemed sure to count for Alderson. McLaughlin, captain of Green Bank, played a good defensive game while Beard the eel forward of Green Bank, seemed impossible to stop. Cassell, the six foot, three, center was an outstanding figure in both games. Tracy, the lanky forward found himself Saturday night and caged three fine baskets.

WEDDING

At the manse at Hillsboro, Mr. Roy VanReenan and Miss Lillian Fowler were united in marriage. Mr. VanReenan lives on Stony Creek, and Miss Fowler is teaching on Williams River.

DIED

Rachel Catherine, beloved wife of W. R. Sutton, died at her home at Hosterman March 3, 1926. Her age was 55 years. She was a daughter of the late George Sheets.

She will be missed in the community. She was a kind neighbor and a friend to all. No one called her in times of sickness or need, but what she was ready and willing to go and give aid.

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Aunt Cora Gilmore, a highly respected colored woman, died at her home in Covington early Sunday morning. Her age was 82 years. On Tuesday, her body was brought to the Mt. View Cemetery. Aunt Cora was born a slave, belonging to the Gatewood family at Mt. Grove. She was respected by all who knew her. Among her children are John C. Gilmore, of Marlinton, and George Gilmore, of Gallipolis, Ohio.