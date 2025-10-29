I hope some residents can be patient. Help is on the way. But admittedly, I am behind on several requests.

For a small town, day to day operations cover a multitude of situations and issues. Scott leaving as code enforcement officer and Bruce currently out of service with a medical issue have not made things any easier. For more than a month, we have been scanning and following up on employment applications, looking for help in three departments. It takes more time to run down references and receive call-backs, than you may think. The good news is, we are getting there on several fronts.

Monthly conference calls for three major projects are coming together. Region 4 staff help with scheduling, and with sometimes 20 or more persons on a call, you can imagine how much time that takes.

Several of these important projects are moving into a waiting mode. The sewer/stormwater project is moving forward, and we hope it can be advertised for bid before the end of the year. The ARC Power grant application for the Downtown Trailhead Project has been submitted. We hope to hear of status by February. The agreement has been signed and returned for the sidewalk project. Collectively, these projects represent more than $20 million dollars in improvements to our town and surrounding community.

What these projects bring is as valuable to our businesses as the improved services are to our Town. I love seeing numerous Citynet vehicles at the Motor Inn. A staging area for another company on Glades’ property. Still yet another company that may soon be using the building at the Edray Industrial Park. These companies are working on broad- band fiber projects, that will make other home-office businesses and ventures possible in the months to come. Each of these companies is buying gas, eating meals and spending a good portion of these dollars back into our community. Progress is being made in spite of barking dogs and junk cars.

Friday, October 31, is Halloween.

Watch out for ghosts and goblins on the streets.

Sam