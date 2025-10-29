The following hearings were recently held in Pocahontas County Circuit Court before the Honorable Judge Patrick I. Via.

A hearing on petition to revoke probation was held in the case the State vs Angela Turner, 51, of Marlinton, wherein the defendant waived her right to a preliminary hearing. Evidentiary hearing is set for December 10. The court granted the state’s motion for an immediate drug screen. Turner was directed to the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Department to begin home con- finement as a condition of probation.

A status hearing was held in the case the State vs Roger A. Watson, 34, of Marlinton, wherein the court was advised that the defendant had just been arrested on warrant. The state asked for an immediate drug screen by Day Report. If the drug screen was returned negative, the state would withdraw its motion to revoke bond and warrant. The matter was in recess until the drug screen was complete. With court back in session, the state related that the drug screen was positive. A motion to revoke bond hearing is set for November 4. Watson was remanded to custody.

Lew Means, 68, of Durbin, appeared by video from the Tygart Valley Regional Jail; the pre-sentence investigation report was tendered to the court. Means was sentenced to not less than one year nor more than 15 years in the custody of the West Virginia Department of Corrections. Means was indicted by the August 2016 Grand Jury.

Defense counsel for Jason F. Brickles, 48, of Valley Head, made a motion to modify and set bail in this case. The state objected due to the nature of the charges. Bail was set in Circuit Court at $600,000, cash or surety. The court denied the motion to modify. Brickles was indicted on one count, murder in the first degree; one count, use or presentment of a firearm during commission of a felony; four counts, wanton endangerment with a firearm; one count, person prohibited from possessing a firearm; two counts, destruction of property.

A change of plea hearing was held in the case the State vs Jesse Glen Feury, 34, of Marlinton, wherein the defendant tendered his plea of guilty to petit larceny, the lesser included offense of the indictment. The court granted the state’s motion for dismissal of the other two counts in the indictment. The matter was referred to the probation department for presentence investigation and sentencing is set for December 18. Fuery remains on current bond.

Charles Robert Calhoun, 40, of Marlinton, appeared by video from the TVRJ for his arraignment. He pleaded not guilty to one count, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Schedule II, controlled non-narcotic substance; and one count, conspiracy. Bond was set at $20,000 cash, surety or property. The court found good cause to move the matter into the next term of court. A status hearing is set for December 10.

A hearing on motion for reconsideration was held in the case the State vs Jeremiah B. Powell, 43, of Buckeye. Powell appeared by video from the Potomac Highland Regional Jail. Statements for and against the motion for reconsideration of sentence were heard, and the court denied the motion due to the seriousness of the charge.