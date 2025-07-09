Welcome to Marlinton

We are glad you are here. It is my pleasure to welcome you to Marlinton, Pocahontas County and Pioneer Days.

The Town, county and festivals are unique in many ways.

The year 2025 is the 275th year of this community alongside the Greenbrier River.

This community is older than the county and the county is older than the State of West Virginia.

While in Marlinton, take time to learn about other Pocahontas County attractions. The Snowshoe Resort and Ride Center, Green Bank Observatory, Cass and Durbin Scenic Railroads, Cranberry Glades, Droop Mountain Battlefield, Watoga and Seneca State parks and Beartown, just to name a few.

Pocahontas County is home to three traffic lights, five state parks, and known as the birthplace of eight rivers.

No doubt, after you experience the area’s climate and tradition of friendly hospitality, you will want to return again and again.

While you are here, do some shopping, visit a restaurant, take a walk or a bike ride on the Greenbrier River Trail.

Serious mountain bikers are finding their way to the newly opened Monday Lick Trail. Each will provide an opportunity to take in the sights and sounds of small-town life.

One thing is sure – Pioneer Days is always a good time. A good time for family reunions, class reunions and reunions with old friends. Locally, Pioneer Days assures us of at least one welcomed traffic jam per year.

I encourage each of you to take a deep breath and enjoy your time with us.

You are always welcome to our Town, our Festivals and our county.

If you need more information, visit the friendly staff at the Pocahontas County Convention and Visitors Bureau on the corner of Main Street and Third Avenue.