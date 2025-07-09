Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

There are certain actions and activities you always expect when it gets hot – cranking up the AC, eating popsicles and ice cream and finding a place to go for a swim.

While the county has plenty of swimming holes, there is also the option of the swimming pool at the Green Bank Observatory in Arbovale.

The pool is maintained by the observatory and, for the past three years, it has been managed by Pocahontas County Parks and Recreation.

Parks and Recreation director Alyssa Vickers said the partnership has worked well for the community and has opened up the pool for swimmers of all ages and skill levels.

“We pay for the lifeguards, and we pay for their certifications,” she said. “The observatory makes sure every- thing is running smoothly mechanically and there’s chlorine for the pool.”

The pool is open every day of the week, noon to 6:30 p.m. with lap swimming on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

There is a full-size pool as well as a wading pool for the youngsters who are just learning.

Due to popular demand, there will be a week of swimming lessons offered, July 14 through 18. To register, call Parks and Rec at 304-799-7386.

The charge for using the pool is $5 a person or there are season passes for unlimited use during the summer. Individual passes are $65, and family passes are $165. All GBO employees get in free when they show their work ID.

The pool is located off Rt. 28 on Hannah Run Road in Arbovale.