Halloween

Trick-or-Treat in the Town of Marlinton is set for Tuesday, October 31, from 5 to 7 p.m.

There will be other sponsored events that night, including a Trunk-or-Treats in two locations and a Haunted House at the ARC Building at the upper end of Second Avenue.

To keep you informed

I spoke with Southern West Virginia Paving, the low bidder for the paving of the roads at Mountain View Cemetery. The company has had an unexpected delay on its present job. However, they still intend to have the paving at the cemetery completed by the end of October.

I attended the Region 4 Fall Dinner Meeting October 11 in Webster Springs. Region 4 staff is currently handling more than $220 million in projects in the five-county region.

Going Forward

The Town would like to participate in a meeting between community clubs and organizations with regard to cooperative planning in the future. Hopefully, we can pool limited resources on certain projects and/or work together to complement each other’s efforts.