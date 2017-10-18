The administration, board and staff of Pocahontas Memorial Hospital take leadership training seriously.

Each month, a host of training and leadership opportunities are available both online and through the hospital’s Training Center. In addition, four times per year, the leadership team attends an in-depth, often intensive “Leadership Development Institute” or “LDI.”

LDIs are typically held at the Marlinton Wellness Center or Marlinton Presbyterian Church. This quarter, however, the LDI was held at the Recreation Hall at Watoga State Park.

The leadership team enjoyed a beautiful fall day in the park and participated in presentations, role plays and team builders.

Presenters were all part of the leadership team, allowing them to hone their individual speaking and facilitating skills.

Kyna Moore, Chief Nursing Officer, spoke on developing an attitude of gratefulness, particularly appropriate with the approaching Thanksgiving season.

Sam Walker, Director of Information Technology, gave a presentation on mobile security.

Susan Wilkins, Public Relations Coordinator, spoke on marketing strategies for the hospital and new social media initiatives.

Park Superintendent Jody Spencer was a special guest at the event.

Pocahontas Memorial Hospital is committed to excellence in delivering compassionate healthcare and promoting healthy life styles.

Leadership development is one way PMH strives to fulfill this mission.