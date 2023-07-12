The worst part about trying to thank everybody is the potential likelihood of forgetting somebody! In these cases, I do not know all the names and if I did, Jaynell and The Pocahontas Times would have to give me an extra page. So, I will start with some of what I do know. Number one is, it takes a lot of people to celebrate a Day of Independence.

Thanks to Joe Smith for organizing the Independence Day celebration at Discovery Junction. Thanks to The Marlinton United Methodist Church for the kids games and dishing up the free ice-cream. Thank you to Trinity Baptist Church for grilling up and providing the hamburgers and hot-dogs. Thank you to the Chamber of Commerce and Marlinton Rotary Club for serving watermelon. To all who gave of their time in helping to prepare, carry, and serve others. Thanks for contributing to a genuine small-Town Fourth of July celebration.

Then, what can I say about Pioneer Days 2023? WOW – would be an appropriate summation. When I think about the spirit of volunteerism and the immense amount of work and individual commitment it takes to pull off a festival of numerous events like Pioneer Days, it absolutely blows me away.

Here is to some of the names that I do know. Thank you is in order to Davy McLaughlin, Chairman, and Joe Smith, Vice-Chair, and to all the Pioneer Days Board Members for putting together another successful Pioneer Days event. Kudos for another year – now in the books.

For another fantastic Pioneer Days Car show, a big thank you to Daniel Scarboro and the Mod-Squad Car Club. This was their first official year at running the Car Show and it looked to be a good one, with approximately 58 entries.

Thank you to Cory McNabb and all the crew at Marlinton DOH. You are great. We know this is a busy time for all at your department with demands coming from all directions, but you still managed to mow grass along Rt. 219 as well as on Fourth Avenue for the line-up for the parade. Thanks, Lauren Bennett, for taking care of the parade lineup. We know it is kind of like herding cats and typically a thankless job. As always, thanks to every Town employee working behind the scenes, doing their part.

One last thing. I don’t know who ran over the skunk on Main Street in front of the Presbyterian Church, but, I do know who came along and gathered it up!

Talk about going above and beyond.

Thank you, again, to Roy Lee and Susie Landis.

Next week, I want to recognize an individual who has been in business at the same location for 68 years. Do you know who it is?