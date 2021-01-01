Again this week, in an effort to publicize the current ability for all to become aware of town ordinances, I am using some frequently asked questions and providing the specific ordinance that provides the answers to these questions. Further information regarding the official version of any of this Code of Ordinances or others posted on this site, may be obtained by logging onto the Town of Marlinton Homepage.

Also, as a further reminder: Online payments can now be made, by going to the Town of Marlinton Homepage.

§ 92.023 LOCATION OF CONTAINERS.

Where alleys are used by the municipal refuse collectors, containers or bags on the day of collection shall be placed on or within six feet of the alley line in such a position as not to intrude upon the traveled portion of the alley. Where streets are used by the municipal refuse collectors, containers or bags on the day of collection shall be placed adjacent to and back of the curb, or adjacent to and back of the ditch or street line if there is no curb, at such times as shall be scheduled by the municipality for the collection of refuse there from. As soon as practicable after such containers have been emptied they shall be removed by the owner within, or to the rear of his or her premises and away from the street line until the next scheduled time for collection.

(Prior Code, § 7-104) (Ord. passed 9-10-2012)

§ 92.024 DISTURBING CONTAINERS.

No unauthorized person shall uncover, ruffle, rifle, pilfer, dig into, turn over or in any other manner disturb or use any refuse container belonging to another. This section shall not be construed to prohibit the use of public refuse containers for their intended use.

(Prior Code, § 7-105) (Ord. passed 9-10-2012) Penalty, see § 92.999

§ 92.025 COLLECTION.

All refuse accumulated within the corporate limits shall be connected, conveyed and disposed of under the supervision of such officer as the governing body shall designate. Collections shall be made regularly in accordance with an announced schedule.

(Prior Code, § 7-106) (Ord. passed 9-10-2012)

Included with this information are the dates of passage, (or in some cases the revisions of certain ordinance). Even though many code references may have changed as a result of the codification process, the ordinances themselves are not new. Most town ordinances go back 10 years, 20 years, or more. I hope our citizens find this system up-to-date and user friendly.

Sam