Joseph James Lizotte, 55, of Marlinton, died Monday, April 10, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Born April 3, 1968, in Millinocket, Maine, he was a son of Linda Oaks Lizotte and the late George Lizotte.

Jim was of the Catholic faith. He had worked at Glades Building Supply.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Victor Aaron Lizotte.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Angela Schoolcraft Lizotte; sons, Marcus Phillips, Joseph J. Lizotte Jr. and Lars Odin Lizotte; brother, Paul J. Lizotte; sister, Jean M. Hersey (Stephen W. Hersey Jr.); nieces, Amanda Hersey and Alicia Rudge; great-niece, Savanna Cicconi; great-nephews, Cayden and Brysen Hersey.

Funeral service was held Friday, April 14, 2023, at VanReenen Funeral Home with Father Arthur Bufogle officiating.

Burial was in Mountain View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to VanReenen Funeral Home.