The big news in Marlinton is – Main Street will soon be ours again. The traffic light control project gained ground last week and should be coming to a close.

New traffic lights are up on Main Street as well as at the intersection of Rts. 219 and 39.

Concrete has been poured at each location. High winds Saturday night and Sunday played havoc with the plastic concrete coverings.

I called the DOH District Office to remind others about the Town’s inoperative street lamps between Third Avenue and at the Greenbrier River Trail. I plan to contact the DOH again this week.

As always:

Know before you buy.

Know before you build.