Last week, I commented on what Main Street is speaking daily to our residents and the travelers who pass by. Last week, the emphasis of the Main Street story was mainly from an economic standpoint. Not emphasized were the contributing factors that have both pro and con effects on the local economy, and they are worth considering. The associated factors with a negative effect can produce devastating outcomes, when left unaddressed.

The Main Street of our town and every town either speaks of the pride of the community, or lack thereof. Main Street can speak directly to the local desire to improve conditions. Locals who have skin in the game must believe and see what we can do to build on what we have. This produces the capacity to make a difference. So, this week, the real question is – What do you say?

I know that residents and many who live out of town want to see positive change. I know that, because I hear from them. I am currently working on project schedules for the springtime – mostly cleanup. We have to have a central plan to maintain themes and overall appearance.

Hospitality is another component to expanding every local business. If you are a gift shop, grocery store, convenience store or a dollar store, we are all in the tourism business. The level of Hospitality received makes a huge difference when people are deciding to return for a repeat visit or recommending others to come visit our area.

REMEMBER: Fresh paint in the right place and removal of trash fits every theme.

What do you say about what we can do together to make things better?

Send your ideas and concerns to my attention at townofmarlinton@frontier net.net and share your idea for a project. If you belong to a club or work by yourself and need help from others, make a request and we may be able to match you with another. If the same project comes from more than one group, both can work together and finish in half the expected time. Working together is what gets the job done.

I would like to spread projects to benefit as many as possible. Already, I have scheduled one group to take care of US 219 in the Riverside area, from Stony Creek to the Greenbrier River bridge.

We live in a competitive world and our ability to work together can benefit our community in visual ways that others may not understand.

We are in the most rural county of a rural state.

Friends helping friends is why we have stayed.

Efforts to improve our town will take the participation of town government, local businesses, community organizations and residents.

The month of April is being proclaimed as Make Marlinton Shine. The town will focus on the cleanup of streets, alleys and town rights-of-way.

Additional help is needed from the Marlinton community as a whole.

During the week of April 10 through 14, the Town of Marlinton will provide free pick-up of debris that clutters personal property.

Our community efforts to Make Marlinton Shine will certainly help promote our town as a good place to live, play and do business.

Sam