Lewis Ray Arbogast, 70, of Bartow, passed away Thursday, February 23, 2023, at home.

Born March 26, 1952, in Durbin, he was a son of the late Green and Dorothy Ryder Arbogast.

Lewis was blessed with a large family that dearly loved him. He married his best friend and biggest supporter. Lewis was a pillar to his family, always making time for questions, lending support in the best and hardest milestones in their lives. Without fail they could always count on his support. Lewis was an avid outdoorsman, mechanic, baker and all around handyman. He will be remembered by all who knew him for his boisterous sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by all.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Laura; and a brother, Glenn Arbogast.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Diana Kay Sheets Arbogast; sons, Lewis Ray Arbogast II, and his wife, Leatha, of Durbin, and Michael Lee Arbogast, and wife, Kelly, of Morgantown; grandchildren, Elizabeth Arbogast, and companion, Jacob, Kurt Arbogast, and companion, Tresten, Sallie Arbogast, and companion, Wesley, Jacob Arbogast, Joey Arbogast, Abigail Arbogast, Tyler Arbogast, Brandon Arbogast, Kayley Arbogast and Matthew Arbogast; great-grandchild, Keagen Arbogast; sisters, Linda Arbogast, Diana Matheny and Carol Tacy; brothers, Jimmy, Garry and Tom Arbogast;

Graveside service was held Sunday, February 26, 2023, at Boyer Cemetery with Pastor William Vandevender officiating.

Online condolences may be shared at WallaceandWallaceFH.com