A Division of Highways contractor came to Marlinton last week to install new traffic control signals and supports on Main Street. The project was discussed about 18 months ago. However, neither the local county highways superintendent nor the Town office had any notification of work beginning until the Thursday before it commenced.

On the first morning, I was informed that part of the work to be accomplished included the removal of three conduits at each control box. These electrical conduits are to be disconnected and capped off. These conduits also happen to feed power to the lampposts on the Town’s Main Street.

So, the Town was presented a dilemma even before the conduit was drilled into at Main Street and Third Avenue near the bank. Then, about 4 p.m. Wednesday, a main waterline was drilled into next to the Convention and Visitors Bureau. The afternoon waterbreak was, untimely, inconvenient, caused extensive work and expense for all. The boil water advisory was cautionary and due to being late in the week, the advisory had to run through the weekend.

Things happen, and I cannot commend our crew enough. Streets and water department came together and didn’t quit until repairs had been made and completed at about 9:30 p.m. Approximately 150,000 gallons of finished water was lost before lines were shut down and repairs made.

– – –

What is Veterans Day and why is it such an important day for every American? Veterans Day is observed on November 11. The holiday gives us an opportunity to pause and thank our veterans for their service to our country and for maintaining our way of life. It is intended to honor and appreciate all servicemen and women, who are serving or who have served the United States, during times of peace and in all wars. We thank living veterans and remember those who have sacrificed their all.

I thank you. Our country thanks you. We are the Land of the Free because of the Brave.