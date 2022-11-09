According to Magistrate Court records, the following individuals had activity in their cases:

In Magistrate Cynthia Broce-Kelley’s court:

Jason Ray Cassell, 26, of Cass, pleaded no contest October 31 to a charge of fraudulent claims to insurance companies – less than $1,000. Cassell was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.

Warren Norred, 52, of Pensacola, Florida, pleaded no contest October 11 to a charge of speeding. Norred was assessed $199.64 in court costs and fines.

Ryan Scott Peters, 21, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest October 31 to charges of no vehicle insurance, operation of vehicle without evidence of registration, operation without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate and drivers must be licensed. Peters was assessed $961 in court costs and fines.

Darrell Glenn Rudd, 69, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest October 4 to a charge of falsely reporting an emergency incident. Rudd was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Dylan Michael Workman, 24, of Waldorf, Maryland, pleaded no contest October 24 to a charge of disorderly conduct. Workman was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.

Joshua L. Baker, 43, of Craigsville, pleaded no contest October 7 to a charge of reckless driving. Baker was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

In Magistrate Jennifer Dunz’s court:

Jacob Waile Bing, 38, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest October 26 to charges of driving while license suspended or revoked and no vehicle insurance. Bing was assessed $650.50 in court costs and fines.

Justin Robert Howell, 27, of Beverly, pleaded guilty October 12 to a charge of no muffler on vehicle. Howell was assessed $185.25 in court costs and fines.

Casey E. Crabtree, 26, of Hillsboro, pleaded guilty October 13 to a charge of unlawful acts of licensees – beer sales under 21. Crabtree was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.

Victor L. Kees, 52, of Ripley, Tennessee, pleaded guilty October 13 to a charge of tagging, transporting and reporting wildlife. Kees was assessed $199.64 in court costs and fines.

Kimberly D. McMillion, 51, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest October 11 to a charge of unlawful acts of licensees – beer sales under 21. McMillion was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.