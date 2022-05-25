One year ago, the Town of Marlinton was pleased to host the Official Opening and Dedication of Discovery Junction. Later, I called it a Grand Opening, when I learned local stores had run out of lawn chairs. The facility unofficially opened for this season last Friday with Farmers Market vendors present. The splash pad remains a hit with the kids.

To schedule an event at Discovery Junction, call the Town Office, at 304-799-4315.

Time is flying. It is Memorial Day weekend 2022. As we visit the gravesites of loved ones who have gone on, remember all veterans, who served our country. Also, the Pocahontas County Honor Corps invites the public to attend a Memorial Service at Mountain View Cemetery Sunday, May 29, at 12:30 p.m.