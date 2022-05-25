The Rural Health Clinic at Pocahontas Memorial Hospital is excited to announce that Dr. Jennifer Beverage, DO, has joined its medical staff. Dr. Beverage has been a well-known and popular healthcare provider in both Pocahontas and Highland counties since 2012. She received her Doctorate of Osteopathy at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in 2009.

Beverage is a Pocahontas County native and upon graduation from WVSOM, she began her medical career at Community Care of Green Bank in 2012. In 2016, she began serving our country with the United States Air Force Medical Corps, first as a Family Medicine Flight Commander at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio for three years. She was then deployed to an undisclosed military base to practice for eight months. Upon her return to the United States, she worked as a Flight Surgeon for the Pentagon Flight Medicine Clinic in Washington, D.C. In 2021, Dr. Beverage returned home and began working as the Chief Medical Officer at Highland Medical Center in Monterey, Virginia.

“We are so happy to be able to bring Dr. Beverage back to her home community and commend her for her service to our country,” Robin Taylor, Director of Outpatient Clinics said.

Beverage lives in Green Bank with her husband and two sons. The family enjoys being outdoors as much as possible and is looking forward to spending more time camping as the weather warms up.

Beverage is excited about joining the RHC staff and caring for Pocahontas County patients. “I treat patients of all ages and am comfortable with anything,” she said with a laugh. “I am just so glad to be home again and treating the community that I grew up in.”

The RHC offers a full range of medical services including care for illness and chronic disease management, well child checks, immunizations, physical exam- inations and women’s health services.

The PMH Rural Health Clinic is open to all and located inside the hospital, which allows patients access to lab and x-ray services without having to go through the emergency department. You may make an appointment with Dr. Beverage or one of our other health care providers by calling 304-799-6200. Walk-ins are also welcome. The clinic is open Monday thru Friday 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Registration for the clinic is at the front desk of the hospital.