Last weekend brought in true March weather. The old saying of “in like a lamb, out like a lion” holds true. But, it is spring and as warmer weather approaches, the warm days will beckon us to be spending more time outside. More people out and about also mean more opportunities for accidents and injuries.

With that in mind, adults should be on the lookout for kids playing on the sidewalks and crossing the streets. Young adults need to be aware that the Town of Marlinton has a Bicycle Ordinance.

The town ordinance follows State code 17C-11A, which is identified as the “Child Bicycle Safety Act,” which requires all bicycle operators and passengers under 15 years of age to wear approved protective helmets; and no pedal-driven vehicles are allowed on sidewalks.

Also, parents and youth be aware, since April 1984, Marlinton has a Curfew Ordinance. No person under the age of eighteen is allowed out in public places between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., unless accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Certain exceptions can be allowed for times such as special school and church events and legal employment.

These ordinances can reduce incidents of injury or death, mischief and vandalism.