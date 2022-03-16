Know before you buy.

Know before you build.

No ordinance is created just for the fun of it. Most laws arise following a complaint or as an attempt to keep routine issues from growing out of hand. For instance, the packaging, handling and transport of hazardous materials grew out of mishaps with gunpowder during the Civil War.

Ever since, regulations have become more and more necessary. With each town ordinance or state and federal requirement, the Town of Marlinton is tasked with enforcement of each, as it applies. Then, we/The Town must do our part to the best of our ability. We/The Town have made our share of mistakes. It is a learning process for all involved. But, we are trying and getting better as we go.

Marlinton is not the only community to have issues.

In Vermont, if you want to build a 750 sq. ft. home within so-many feet of a stream, you also must obtain the approval of the Army Corp of Engineers.

FEMA requirements are difficult. I can’t tell you how many times I have wished Mr. Marlin and Mr. Sewell had found themselves a hollow log on Beard Heights or the flat at Edray.