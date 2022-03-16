NOTICE OF

ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, March 17, 2022

Claim Deadline: Monday, Monday, May 16, 2022

ESTATE NUMBER: 14335

ESTATE OF: MILDRED SUSAN SILVIA

EXECUTRIX: Margaret Blankenship

15914 Seneca Trail

Buckeye, WV 24924

ESTATE NUMBER: 14344

ESTATE OF: MARTHA TERRY WORKMAN

EXECUTRIX: Jennifer Elaine Buzzard

12736 Seneca Trail

Buckeye, WV 24924-9140

ESTATE NUMBER: 14352

ESTATE OF: STEVEN QUINTON MOORE

ADMINISTRATOR: Steven Lee Moore

1081 Old Huntersville Drive

Marlinton, WV 24954-5810

ESTATE NUMBER: 14370

ESTATE OF: PAULINE MAE BURKS

EO-EXECUTOR: David Paul Burks

131 Burkley Lane

Buckeye, WV 24924-9094

CO-EXECUTOR: Daniel Keith Burks

75 Burkley Lane

Buckeye, WV 24924-9095

Subscribed and sworn to before me on March 11, 2022.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

3/17/2c

NOTICE OF

ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Claim Deadline: Monday, Monday, May 9, 2022

ESTATE NUMBER: 14364

APPOINTMENT DATE: MARCH 1, 2022

ESTATE NAME: MYRON R. RENICK

ANCILLARY ADMINISTRATOR: Myron Russell Renick

650 Evergreen Avenue

Charlottesville, VA 22902-4304

Subscribed and sworn to before me on March 4, 2022.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

3/10/2c

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Notice is hereby given that by virtue of the authority under that certain deed of trust executed by Sandra J. Moore, to Samme L. Gee and Lew G. Tyree, Trustees dated August 24, 2004, and recorded in the office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Trust Deed Book 248, at page 647, by which was conveyed to said Trustee(s) the hereinafter described real estate to secure the payment of a certain promissory note set out and described therein, and default having been made in the payment of said note, the undersigned Substitute Trustee(s) having been appointed Substitute Trustee by an Appointment of Substitute Trustee dated December 6, 2021, and having been requested in writing by the holder of said note, will sell to the highest and best bidder on March 29, 2022 at 10:30 a.m., at the front door of the courthouse of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, the real estate conveyed by said deed of trust and situate in Marlinton Corporation District, Pocahontas County, West Virginia, together with easements, improvements and appurtenances thereunto belonging, and at the time of the signing of the Deed of Trust it was reported that the address was 1116 3rd Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954 and being more particularly bounded and described therein as follows:

All of that certain tract or parcel of land together with the improvements thereon and the appurtenances thereunto belonging, situate in Edray District, Pocahontas County, West Virginia, and more particularly bounded and described as Lots 9 and 10, Block 54 of the Town of Marlinton, and more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a 1/2” iron pipe set at the intersection of the north right of way of Third Avenue and the east right of way of Twelfth Street, a corner to Lot 10 in Block 54, thence with Twelfth Street, N 43-19-40 W 120.00 feet to a 1/2″ iron pipe set at the intersection of Twelfth Street and a 20 foot Alley, thence leaving Twelfth Street and with the south right of way of the 20 foot Alley for 1 line, N 46-40-20 E 80.00 feet to a 1/2” iron pipe set on said right of way and corner to Lots 9 and 8, Lot 8 being owned by Bettie A. Fletcher, thence leaving said 20 foot Alley and with a line common to Lots 8 and 9, S 43-19-40 W 120.00 feet to a 1/2” iron pipe set on the north right of way of Third Avenue, thence leaving Lot 8 (Bettie A. Fletcher) and with said right of way, S 46-40-20 W 80.00 feet to the point of beginning and containing 9,600 square feet or .22 acre, more or less, as surveyed by William E. Dilley L.L.S. of Dunmore, West Virginia, in July 2004, and as shown on a plat attached hereto and made a part thereof.

And being the same real property conveyed unto Sandra J. Moore by deed dated March 30, 2004, recorded in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Deed Book 290, at page 658.

Reference is hereby made to all prior instruments in the chain of title for all reservations, restrictions, limitations and easements and right of way affecting the property herein conveyed.

For purposes of West Virginia Code §38-1-4, any notice of Trustee’s sale shall be mailed to the Grantor.

This sale is made subject to any special assessments, unpaid taxes, easements, conditions, reservations and restrictions affecting the aforesaid real estate.

The property will be conveyed in an “AS IS” condition by Deed containing no warranty, express or implied, subject to all property taxes, prior Deeds, liens, reservations, encumbrances, restrictions, rights of ways, easements, covenants, conveyances and conditions of record in the Clerk’s office or affecting the subject property.

Pursuant to the terms of said deed of trust, the Substitute Trustee(s) may postpone the sale by public announcement at the time and place designated for the sale. The West Virginia Housing Development Fund or its designee may purchase the property at any sale.

The Substitute Trustees shall be under no duty to cause any existing tenant or person occupying the property to vacate said property, and any personal property and/or belongings remaining at the property after the foreclosure sale will be deemed to constitute ABANDONED PROPERTY AND WILL BE DISPOSED OF ACCORDINGLY.

TERMS OF SALE: Ten percent (10%) of the purchase price as a cash deposit with the balance due and payable within 30 days of the day of the sale.

DATED this 16th day of February, 2022.

Pill & Pill, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

BY: Richard A. Pill, Member

304-263-4971

foreclosures@pillwvlaw.com

3/17/2c

TRUSTEE’S SALE OF VALUABLE REAL ESTATE

The undersigned Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the authority vested in it by that certain Deed of Trust dated December 6, 2001, and duly recorded in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Deed of Trust Book 191, at page 454, Robert L. Robertson and Shirley M. Robertson did convey unto Todd Taylor and Dan Kennedy, Trustees, certain real property described in said Deed of Trust; and the beneficiary has elected to appoint Pill & Pill, PLLC as Substitute Trustee by a Substitution of Trustee recorded in the aforesaid Clerk’s Office; and default having been made under the aforementioned Deed of Trust, and the undersigned Substitute Trustee having been instructed by the secured party to foreclose thereunder, will offer for sale at public auction at the front door of the Pocahontas County Courthouse, in Marlinton, West Virginia, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 10:34 a.m. the following described real estate, with its improvements, easements and appurtenances thereunto belonging, situate in the Edray District, Pocahontas County, West Virginia, and more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at a stake (old corner to red oak at gate) on the northwest side of U.S. Highway No. 219, corner to Hubert Kershner; thence with said Kershner leaving the Highway S. 87-30 W 458 feet to a locust near a spring; thence S 59 W 261 feet to a stake on the southeast side of Waugh Street; thence N. 44-30 W 15.2 feet to the center of Waugh Street; thence with the center of said Waugh Street N 54 E 273 feet to a stake 26 feet northwest of a spring; thence N 58 E 277 feet to a stake at the end of a street (30 feet wide) corner to Tract No. 2; thence leaving the street N 24 W 62 feet to a stake; thence with a fence N 60 W 409 feet to a post; thence N 26 E 15.5 feet to a post; thence 55-30 W 340 feet to a stake in the fence, corner to tract No. 2; thence with a wire fence N 27-30E 419 feet to a post; thence N 5 W 27 feet to a post; thence N 20 E 109 feet to a post at bars; thence N 37-30 E 414 feet to a stake; thence S 83 E 534 feet to a post; thence S 39 E 158 feet to a post; thence S 31 E 74 feet to a post; thence S 64 E 330 feet to a stake on the west side of U.S. Highway No. 219; thence with the west right of way line of said Highway S 16 E 100 feet to a point; thence S 6 E 60 feet to a point; thence S 12 W 50 feet to a point; thence S 26 W 70 feet to a point; thence S 58 W 186 feet to a point; thence S 29 W 50 feet to a point; thence S 15 E 50 feet to a point; thence S 43 E 100 feet to a point; thence S 17 E 50 feet to a point; thence S 3 W 100 feet to a point; thence S 14 W 147 feet to a point; thence S 22 W 50 feet to a point; thence S 48 W 50 feet to a point; thence S 65 W 410 feet more or less, to the beginning, and containing 32.1 acres in Tract No. 3 and 1.2 acres in Tract No. 4, a total of 33.3 acres of land.

At the time of the execution of the Deed of Trust, this property was reported to have a mailing address of RR1 Box 410, Marlinton, WV 24954. We have reason to believe the address is now 553 Waugh & Walnut Street, Marlinton, WV 24954.

AND BEING the same real estate which was devised to Robert L. Robertson and Shirley M. Robertson, by Will recorded in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Deed Book, Will Book 27 at Page Page 26.

The above-described property will be sold subject to any covenants, restrictions, easements, leases and conditions of record, and subject to any unpaid real estate taxes.

The subject property will be sold in “AS IS” condition.

The Substitute Trustee shall be under no duty to cause any existing tenant or person occupying the subject property to vacate said property.

TERMS: Ten percent (10%) of the purchase price as a cash deposit with the balance due and payable within 30 days of the day of sale.

Pill & Pill, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

Richard A. Pill, Member

P. O. Box 440, 85 Aikens Center,

Martinsburg, WV 25404

Phone (304) 263-4971

Fax (304) 267-5840

e-mail: foreclosures@pillwvlaw.com

3/10/3c

TRUSTEE’S SALE OF VALUABLE REAL ESTATE

The undersigned Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the authority vested in him by that certain Deed of Trust dated January 31, 2014, and duly recorded in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Deed of Trust Book 352, at Page 113, Jessica Dawn Snelson did convey unto Robert E. Richardson, Trustee, certain real property described in said Deed of Trust; and the beneficiary has elected to appoint Richard A. Pill as Substitute Trustee by a Substitution of Trustee recorded in the aforesaid Clerk’s Office; and default having been made under the aforementioned Deed of Trust, and the undersigned Substitute Trustee having been instructed by the secured party to foreclose thereunder, will offer for sale at public auction at the front door of the Pocahontas County Courthouse, in Marlinton, West Virginia, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 10:32 a.m. the following described real estate, with its improvements, easements and appurtenances thereunto belonging, situate in the Durbin Corp. District, Pocahontas County, West Virginia, and more particularly described as follows:

All of that certain lot or parcel of real estate, together with any and all buildings and improvements located thereon and the easements and appurtenances thereunto belonging, situate in the Town of Durbin, Pocahontas County, West Virginia, and being more particularly bounded and described as follows:

Beginning at a 5/8″ rebar set at the intersection of the eastern right-of-way limits of Highland Street and the northern right-of-way limits of Main Street Alley, said rebar being North 26°09’12” West 66.54 feet from a 1″ pipe found on the southern limit of said alley; thence with the said limits of Highland Street North 10°48’00” East 60.00 feet to a point, the southwestern corner of Unit 2; thence with two new division lines through the lands of Almost Heaven Habitat for Humanity, Inc. (Tax Map 5, Parcel 30, Deed Book 338, Page 436) and the southern line of Unit 2 South 79°12’00” East 60.00 feet to a point, corner to Units 1, 2, 3 & 4; thence with the western line of Unit 4 South 10°48’00” West 60.00 feet to a point on the northern limits of Main Street Alley; thus with said limits North 79°12’00” West 60.00 feet to the beginning, containing 0.083 acres, more or less, as shown upon a plat of survey dated December 3, 2013.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO an easement for a common driveway, twelve feet in width, for purposes of ingress to and egress from Unit 1 and Unit 2 as shown on the aforesaid plat of survey, which common driveway includes a strip of land along the eastern boundary of the real estate herein conveyed.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS FURTHER MADE SUBJECT TO those permanent utility access easements, as shown upon that certain plat entitled ” Plat of Easement for Almost Heaven Habitat for Humanity,” dated May 30,2013, and attached to that certain Deed dated January 28, 2014 from Almost Heaven Habitat for Humanity, Inc. to Earnest Ray Hendrick and Jennifer Jade Hendrick to be recorded in the aforesaid Clerk’s Office prior to or simultaneously with this Deed, and there is conveyed herewith the right to use such permanent utility access easements, in common with Unit 1, Unit 2, and Unit 4, as shown upon the said plat, for purpose of constructing, installing, maintaining and operating underground utility lines and facilities for the benefit of the real estate herein conveyed.

At the time of the execution of the Deed of Trust, this property was reported to have a mailing address of 930 Goldenrod Drive, Durbin, WV 26264.

AND BEING the same real estate which was conveyed to Jessica Dawn Snelson by Deed dated January 31, 2014, from Almost Heaven Habitat for Humanity, Inc., and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Deed Book 346, at Page 116.

The above-described property will be sold subject to any covenants, restrictions, easements, leases and conditions of record, and subject to any unpaid real estate taxes.

The subject property will be sold in “AS IS” condition. The Substitute Trustee shall be under no duty to cause any existing tenant or person occupying the subject property to vacate said property.

TERMS: Ten percent (10%) of the purchase price as a cash deposit with the balance due and payable within 30 days of the day of sale.

Pill & Pill, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

Richard A. Pill, Member

P. O. Box 440

85 Aikens Center

Martinsburg, WV 25404

Phone: 304-263-4971, Fax: 304-267-5840

e-mail: foreclosures@pillwvlaw.com

3/10/3c

TRUSTEE’S SALE OF VALUABLE REAL ESTATE

The undersigned Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the authority vested in him by that certain Deed of Trust, dated October 22, 2008, and duly recorded in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Book No. 312, at Page 629 and re-recorded in Document No. 106892 (MOD), in Book No. 346, at Page 682, David Atkins and Clara Atkins did convey unto CTC Real Estate Services, Trustee(s), certain real property described in said Deed of Trust; and the beneficiary has elected to appoint Seneca Trustees, Inc., as Substitute Trustee; and default having been made under the aforementioned Deed of Trust, and the undersigned Substitute Trustee having been instructed by BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. to foreclose thereunder, will offer for sale at public auction at the front door of the Pocahontas County Courthouse in Marlinton, West Virginia, on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 1:45 p.m. the following described real estate, together with its improvements, easements and appurtenances thereunto belonging, situate in 4 – Greenbank Dist District, Pocahontas County, West Virginia, and more particularly described as follows:

THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF Pocahontas, STATE OF West Virginia, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

ALL OF THOSE TWO CERTAIN TRACTS OR PARCELS OF REAL ESTATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE GREEN BANK DISTRICT OF POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

TRACT I

BEGINNING AT AN IRON STAKE ON THE WEST SIDE OF THE ROAD RUNNING BETWEEN THE PINE GROVE ROAD AND THE NORTH FORK ROAD KNOWN AS W. V. SECONDARY ROUTE 5/2 AND BEING A CORNER IN COMMON OF THE LOT WILLIAM F. DELGIUDICE AND ELIZABETH DELGIUDICE TO LEROY G. WEBB AND VIRGINIA R. WEBB, HIS WIFE, BY DEED DATED THE 11TH DAY OF FEBRUARY, 1964, AND OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE COUNTY COMMISSION OF POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA, IN DEED BOOK 112, AT PAGE 218, AND BEING THE NORTHEASTERN CORNER OF THE SAID WEBB LOT IN COMMON, THENCE RUNNING PERPENDICULAR TO THE SAID ROAD WITH THE NORTH BOUNDARY OF THE WEBB LOT N 76-15 W 427 FEET TO AN IRON STAKE IN A FIELD OWNED BY MARKWOOD G. GUM, ET. ALS., OF THIS 427 FEET 250 FEET RUNS WITH THE WEBB LINE AND THE BALANCE WITH THE GUM FIELD, THENCE RUNNING N 13 E 200 FEET THROUGH THE GUM FIELD AND THENCE WITH THE LINE OF RUNN LYNN CLARKSON AND WITH CLARKSON PROPERTY WAS OBTAINED FROM MARIE SHEETS, SINGLE, THE 31ST DAY OF JANUARY, 1963, TO AN IRON STAKE, THENCE RUNNING S 76-15 E 427 FEET TO THE LANDS OF MARKWOOD GUM, ET. ALS., TO AN IRON STAKE AT THE EDGE OF THE SAID SECONDARY ROUTE, THENCE RUNNING WITH THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY OF SAID ROAD S 5-38 W 200 FEET TO AN IRON STAKE AT THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 2 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.

TRACT II

BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIPE AT THE CORNER TO THE RUSSELL CLARKSON PROPERTY AND THE PRIVATE ROAD LEADING TO PINE GROVE ROAD AND RUNNING WITH THE SAID CLARKSON LINE S 67.5 E 310 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE AT THE PROPERTY LINE OF THE LAND OF THOMAS CARPENTER BOUGHT FROM SPENCER EVERLEY; THENCE WITH THE SAID CARPENTER LINE S 13 W 93 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE AT THE CORNER WITH THE LAND OF LEROY WEBB; THENCE WITH SAID LEROY WEBB LINE N 76 W 305 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE AT THE CORNER TO THE SAID LEROY WEBB LAND AND THE PRIVATE ROAD LEADING TO PINE GROVE ROAD; THENCE WITH THE SAID PRIVATE ROAD N 13 E 145 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND CONTAINING .8 OF AN ACRE, MORE OR LESS.

AND BEING THE SAME RIGHT, TITLE AND INTEREST IN AND TO THE AFORESAID REAL ESTATE AS ACQUIRED BY BARBARA ARTHUR BY THE PROVISIONS OF A DEED OF CONVEYANCE FROM BRENDA JO MALLET, ET. ALS., SAID DEED BEARING DATE THE 27TH DAY OF NOVEMBER, 1996, AND OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE COUNTY COMMISSION OF POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA, IN DEED BOOK 243, AT PAGE 335. Commonly known as Markwood Gum Road, Arbovale, WV 24915

However, by showing this address no additional coverage is provided.

At the time of the execution of the Deed of Trust, this property was reported to have an address of: Markwood Gum Rd, Arbovale, WV 24915.

The referenced real estate will be conveyed with no covenants of warranty, and subject to all covenants, restrictions, easements, rights-of way and reservations which may be a matter of record in the aforesaid Clerk’s Office or visible upon the ground, all prior liens and encumbrances, including, without limitation, liens for real estate taxes, incinerator, sanitary and sewer charges. The purchasers at the sale shall be responsible for paying the recording costs and also the tax on the privilege of transferring real property (the cost of the tax stamp to be affixed to the deed). The purchasers shall be responsible for payment of all real estate taxes.

The subject property will be sold in “AS IS” condition. The Substitute Trustee shall be under no duty to cause any existing tenant or person occupying the subject property to vacate said property.

TERMS: $8000.00 in cash and/or certified funds as deposit at the time of sale with the balance due and payable within 30 days of the day of sale.

FEDERAL TAX LIEN: In the event that there are Federal Tax Liens against the property, the United States would have the right to redeem the property within a period of 120 days from the date of such sale or the period allowable for redemption under local law, whichever is longer.

Pursuant to the Deed of Trust, the Trustee may postpone the sale by public announcement at the time and place designated or by posting a notice of the same, and act by agent in the execution of the sale. The parties secured by the Deed of Trust reserve the right to purchase the property at such sale.

SENECA TRUSTEES, INC.

5000 Coombs Farm Drive, Suite 104

Morgantown, WV 26508

304-413-0044

304-292-2918

Toll free: 888-534-3132

Reference File No. 79240

3/10/2c

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

IN RE: PETITION OF BETTY JANE LIGHTNER,

dba AAA LIGHTNER BONDING

TO CONTINUE AS QUALIFIED BONDSMEN

Civil Action No. 94-P-04

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that Betty Jane Lightner, dba AAA Lightner Bonding, a citizen of the United States and resident of Summers County, West Virginia, will appear before the Honorable Jennifer P. Dent, Chief Judge of the Circuit Court of Greenbrier County, West Virginia, at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, or as soon thereafter as it may be heard, at the Pocahontas County Courthouse, Marlinton, West Virginia, for the purpose of obtaining authority to continue to be qualified bondsman before the Circuit Court of said County.

Any person who can show good cause why such authority should not be granted to the applicant should be present at that time and place.

Betty Jane Lightner,

dba AAA Lightner Bonding

By Counsel

Eric M. Francis

Attorney at Law

229 Randolph St. W

Lewisburg, WV 24901

304-647-3058

3/10/2c

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

IN RE: PETITION OF JASON C. SLOAN

d/b/a BAD BOYS BAIL BONDS

TO CONTINUE AS QUALIFIED BONDSMAN

Civil Action No. 20-P-10

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that Jason C. Sloan d/b/a Bad Boys Bail Bonds, a citizen of the United States and a resident of Greenbrier County, West Virginia, will appear before the Honorable Jennifer P. Dent, Judge of the Circuit Court of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, on the 7th day of April, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, for the purpose of obtaining authority to continue as qualified bondsman before the Circuit Court of said County. The hearing will be held at the Pocahontas County Courthouse, 900 Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, W.Va.

Any person who can show good cause why such authority should not be granted to the applicant should be present at that time.

JASON C. SLOAN

d/b/a Bad Boys Bail Bonds

By Counsel: Paul S. Detch, Esquire

895 Court Street North

Lewisburg, W.Va. 24901

W.Va. Bar No. 1002

304-645-1993

3/10/2c