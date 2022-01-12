Until the trains quit running through Marlinton, there was a sign at the Depot that read, RAILWAY EXPRESS AGENCY. Wherever happened to the sign? Where has the sign been? And how did it return home again? Below is a little background:\r\n\r\nOn the last day the Marlinton Depot was officially open, the agent in charge asked Wilbur Curry if he would like any of the items that were being removed from the Depot area. Wilbur said he would like to have the sign, and the agent in charge gifted Wilbur with the Railway Express Agency sign. Wilbur\u2019s son, Greg, said Wilbur was quite proud of that sign as he placed it in plain sight. He hung it on the outside of a little red storage shed on his property on Jericho Road. The sign remained there for several years. \r\n\r\n\u201cAfter Mom and Dad passed away, my sister and I were sorting through their belongings, Greg said. \u201cI looked at my sister and said \u2018I know what we need to do with the Railway Express Agency sign.\u2019 I told my sister that the sign needed \u2018to go to its home\u2019 which was the Marlinton Depot. My sister said \u2018absolutely it does.\u2019\u201d\r\n\r\nFor those of you who did not know Wilbur Curry, he loved to tell the story of how he and his wife, Gaynell, got together. They were with a group that was sleigh riding off of the hill known as \u201cJenny-Split\u201d. Wilbur said Gaynell got on his back to ride off the hill and \u201cshe had been on his back ever since.\u201d \r\n\r\nWilbur and Gaynell raised their family here. Their daughter, Shelia Kaplan, now resides in Reston, Virginia, and son, Greg, in Lewisburg.\r\n\r\nWilbur owned Curry\u2019s Supermarket. The store was located on the lot beside the C.J. Richardson building. Wilbur was a former Pocahontas County Sheriff, Tax Deputy and Pocahontas County Commissioner. He was a member of the Marlinton United Methodist Church, member of the Marlinton Masonic Lodge and was a Navy veteran of World War II.\r\n\r\nWilbur was born at Cass and passed away at Greenbrier Valley Hospital in Ronceverte. The railroad linked those two places. Marlinton was in between,\u00a0and that is where Wilbur spent the majority of his adult life.\r\n\r\nWhen Greg realized January 15, 2022,\u00a0would mark 100 years since Wilbur Owen Curry was born into this world, it seemed like a good time to return the sign to the depot and celebrate Wilbur\u2019s\u00a0 years in Marlinton. \r\n\r\nSo, in the words of comedian Bill Engvall: Marlinton Depot, \u201cHere\u2019s your sign.\u201d
