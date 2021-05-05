Marlinton Mayor’s Corner

Citizens of Marlinton, during this time of Zoom and call-in meetings, take advantage of the opportunity to see and or hear for yourself, what goes on. You will soon see why it is so difficult to get anything done. The simplest of matters can turn into a fiasco, at a moment’s notice. It is enlightening, to say the least. Experienced, elected representatives, representing themselves, as you could never imagine.

At the council meeting Monday evening, the very idea of placing a statue of a bear, our State Animal, at the end of the bridge caused an outrage. How disheartening it was that a volunteer and professional, who attended to explain and answer questions, was told it was a stupid idea, and it would look like idiots lived here.

BEAR with me, if you will.

Can you imagine our State Animal, standing up with a fish in its mouth and, yes, with a paddle in one hand and holding up a brightly colored kayak in the other?

Can you imagine that travelers stopped at the traffic light might pull over to see it?

Families with their children, or couples getting out of their cars to stretch. Maybe even take a picture in front of this happy, even goofy looking bear.

Can you imagine the opportunity for businesses to have space for advertisements on a kiosk nearby, pointing out other interests that lie just beyond the bridge?

Now, can you imagine a member of Town Council erupted with utter disgust about “of all things,” a Black Bear?

A majestic animal, native to our county. A county that boasts a Black Bear habitat. We have a place called Beartown. The Black Bear was selected as West Virginia’s official State Animal by a poll of students, teachers and sportsmen, conducted by the Division of Natural Resources in 1954 –1955. It was officially adopted by the Legislature during the 1973 regular session with the approval of House Concurrent Resolution 6.

Also, to the team of volunteers, who worked and talked and brain-stormed for months about how to get US 219 traffic to know there was more to Marlinton than what is seen along the river, I apologize.

Something that is eye-catching is more valuable than what can be read on a sign by drivers passing by. The utilization of 100 percent free money from the Benedum Foundation to promote the Town of Marlinton, will not be spent in vain.

I still believe we all want what is best for our town.

Sam Felton,

Mayor