Marlinton Mayor’s Corner

Last week, I wrote about the Mon-Forest Towns Partnership and Marlinton being one of the 10 cities in the partnership.

This week, I can say: Congratulations, Marlinton! You have been selected as a nominee in the 10th Annual Blue Ridge Outdoors Top Adventure Towns contest, in the Tiny Town Category.

Over the next four weeks, readers will be able to vote for their favorite destinations out of 100 contenders. I am excited for our town to be a part of this contest. We know Nature’s Mountain Playground is for all people and all seasons. I hope each of you will take this opportunity and share the good news.

The contest runs for four weeks or until September 4, and winners will be featured both online and in the November issue of Blue Ridge Outdoors. The Blue Ridge Outdoors Team looks forward to promoting our Adventure Town, we should do the same. Go to Blue Ridge Outdoors for options to promote Marlinton.

Congratulations, Pocahontas CVB and staff.

You are always promoting our county and our region. We appreciate your work. On behalf of the Town of Marlinton –Thank You!

PS – Hillsboro, going north or going south, I love your flags. Your Town looks great.