Thankful to be American

The 4th of July holiday is a good time to stop and reflect on who we are as a nation and who we are called to be as a people.

Our nation stands as The Land of The Free, because of the sacrifices of The Brave. We remain a people with certain inalienable rights, among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

The Holy Scripture tells us: “For, brethren, ye have been called unto liberty (to be free); only use not your freedom for an occasion to the flesh (to indulge our sinful natures), but rather serve one another, in love. For all the law is fulfilled in a single command, even in this; ‘Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.”’ Galatians 5:13-14 paraphrased

Our nation was born out of a human desire to live free. No doubt, our nation has made mistakes along the way, as we all have. But remember, the Principal of Freedom is to do what is right. We acknowledge our mistakes and correct them, so far as we can.

The United States of American remains a work in progress, and we must be doing okay. In other countries, people risk their lives to escape. Here, people swim rivers and climb fences to get into our country.

President Reagan warned Americans that freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. America is (now) one generation removed from the late President Reagan’s term in office, and socialism is a threat to our freedoms.

A friend said it this way, “Nations vote their way into socialism, but we have to fight their way out. If we do not defend our freedom. Who will? We must strive to be a virtuous people. A free people who understands right and wrong and decides to do what’s right.

Confront challenges.

Embrace opportunities.

Let Freedom Ring.

May God Bless America.

