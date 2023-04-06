I hate even being a part of the process, but with more federal dollars flowing than we have ever seen before, I began the first of March with an earmark webinar with Senator Joe Manchin.

The last six months has included meetings with DARRE representatives, GVEDC and others, working toward a total evaluation of the “Peacock Building” on the corner of Main Street and Second Avenue. This process has led to an overall refurbishing estimate of $1.6 million. Another meeting for a final evaluation on how to move forward – or not – will take place later in April. Stay tuned.

Providing Letters of Support for grant applications has been routine. The flowing of ARPA funding has created another issue. There are so many projects in progress in our state that finding CPAs for audits has delayed progress with the Town’s Combined Water /Sewer/Storm Project. Consequently, I spent days calling qualified CPAs and now have contracted with an auditor to update reports.

Communications with the Conservation Agency has resulted in a cleanup plan for Marlin Run, which began April 3.

In other news:

Josh Nease is the new Executive Director for the Mon-Forest Towns Partnership, Inc.

Scott Gibb has spent several months assisting in helping to get the extra trash compacter operational. After looking at used packer bodies that turned out to not to be in any better shape than ours, we sent ours to a welding shop for repairs. That was this past Friday and, the same morning, our primary packer had to be sent to the dealer for an emissions issue. Hopefully, by the time you read this, it will be back in service.

All of these issues are nothing compared to the thoughts about this coming Friday – Good Friday and what it means.

Easter is our Blessed Hope. We should never allow the trials and issues of this life to overshadow the Resurrection of our Lord. This event in history changed everything. Newness of Life can be experienced in the here and now. Easter morning gives us the assurance that the best is yet to come.

The past is past.

Look to tomorrow.

Get the vision of what is possible now.

It’s a gift.

That’s why we call it the present.