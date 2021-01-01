According to Magistrate Court records, the following individuals had activity in their cases:

In Magistrate Cynthia Broce-Kelley’s court:

Brandilynn Nicole Armstrong, 39, of Dunmore, pleaded no contest March 24 to a charge of prohibitions – open dumps. Armstrong was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.

Jacob Waile Bing, 38, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest March 6 to charges of driving while license suspended or revoked and no vehicle insurance. Bing was assessed $650.50 in court costs and fines.

Jose O. Cardenas-Jimenez, 30, of Dundalk, Maryland, pleaded no contest March 24 to charges of failure to maintain control and following too closely. Cardenas-Jimenez was assessed $390.50 in court costs and fines.

Logan Fedak, 19, of Bartow, pleaded guilty March 8 to two counts of battery – making physical contact of insulting/provoking nature/ causing physical harm to another. Fedak was assessed $818.51 in court costs and fines.

William Gerald Martin, Jr., 53, of Buckeye, pleaded guilty March 27 to charges of driving while license suspended or revoked and knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance without a valid prescription. Martin was assessed $550.50 in court costs and fines.

Roy Daniel Myers, 48, of Durbin, pleaded no contest March 21 to a charge of operation without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. Myers was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Darin S. Ramsey, 34, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty March 27 to charges of vehicles must stop at through highway and driving while license suspended or revoked. Ramsey was assessed $460.50 in court costs and fines.

Journey Elizabeth Robinson, 22, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty March 23 to charges of driving while license suspended or revoked and no vehicle insurance. Robinson was assessed $650.50 in court costs and fines.

In Magistrate Jennifer Dunz’s court:

Amanda L. Bennett, 37, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest March 15 to a charge of knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance without a valid prescription. Bennett was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.

Larry Bennett, 62, of Buckeye, pleaded no contest March 15 to a charge of knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance without a valid prescription. Bennett was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.

Hannah Persic, 26, of Slaty Fork, pleaded no contest March 30 to a charge of accident involving damage to vehicle. Persic was assessed $230.31 in court costs and fines.

Miguel Antonio D. Turner Robinson, 20, of Akron, Ohio, pleaded guilty March 6 to a charge of knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance without a valid prescription. Robinson was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.

Samuel Matthew Swartz, 20, of Buckeye, pleaded guilty March 14 to a charge of driver must be licensed. Swartz was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Michael C. White, 66, of Bartow, pleaded guilty March 6 to a charge of mandatory disposal – provide proper proof of proper disposal. White was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.