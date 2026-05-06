Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

With misinformation making its way to the public, Marlinton Mayor Sam Felton set the record straight regarding the town’s garbage rates and destinations at the town council meeting Monday night.

Garbage has been the talk of the county for months as community members have come out against the Solid Waste Authority’s plan for after the landfill closes.

Felton said he has heard that it was mentioned at a SWA meeting that the Town of Marlinton is taking its garbage to Greenbrier County. A claim that he says is untrue.

Felton explained that town council has discussed options for garbage, but no decision has been made. He said that if the town did take its trash to Greenbrier County, the town would save approximately $30 a trip, however, the wear and tear that would occur on the town trash truck would possibly cost more in maintenance.

The mayor said that the town’s garbage accounts for 15 percent of the SWA budget and if the town took its garbage elsewhere, the SWA would have to raise its rates for the rest of the county to make up for that lost revenue.

Felton opened the floor to discussion from council, but no decision was made. He added that the SWA attorney has said there is an offer for the town, but it has not been presented in writing at this time.

It will be presented to council when it is ready.

In updates:

• Councilmember Joe Smith gave a report on the upcoming July 4th celebration which will be held in conjunction with the First Friday event. As it is the 250th anniversary of America gaining freedom, Smith said the celebration will include a special performance by the 249th Army Band at Discovery Junction.

Smith credited Lauren Bennett with securing the band for the performance and said plans are coming together for a big celebration.

Council approved the following items:

• Third reading of the amendment to the Class Structure for Business Garbage Fees in the Refuse and Garbage Ordinance.

• Opening a bank account for the Pocahontas Memorial Hospital wastewater treatment plan project. Felton reminded council and the audience that the entire project is paid for through grants.

• A $300 donation to Allegheny Mountain Radio.

Marlinton Town Council meets the first Monday of each month, excluding holidays, at 7 p.m. in the municipal building auditorium. The public is welcome to attend in person or online through a Zoom link.