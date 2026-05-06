Carol Louise “Mamaw” Rudd, 83, peacefully passed away at home Wednesday, April 29, 2026, surrounded by her beloved family.

A daughter of the late John and Vada, Carol was a cherished daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and friend, who touched the hearts of all who knew her.

Known for her warmth, kindness and unwavering devotion to her family, her legacy endures through the generations she nurtured and loved so deeply. Her family will forever cherish the memories and the love she shared.

She was the heart of the family. Known by many simply as “Mamaw,” she carried a warmth that made everyone feel like they belonged. She had a wild and adventurous soul that never faded. She found joy in everyday moments and reminded us all that life is meant to be fully lived. She taught us all to be curious, brave and to never take a single day for granted.

Her love was steady and unconditional – from the advice she gave, the hands she held and the way she always made time for the ones she loved.

She leaves behind a legacy of kindness and deep family bonds that will continue to live on in each of us. Though our hearts ache in her absence, we find peace in knowing that her spirit will forever guide us.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Marvin, Danny and Rodger; sisters, Shirley and Linda; her dear daughter, Teresa; as well as two beloved companions, Clyde and Gail.

She is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Donna, and son-in-law, Kenneth; brother Gary (Charma); grandchildren, Travis (Crystal), Sarah (Adam), and Megan (Kristi); great-grandchildren, Caitlin (Caleb), Carly (Kaleb), Logan, Declan, Penny, Cadence, Ryley and Levi; great-great-grandchildren, Carter and Kohen; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mamaw will be missed beyond words and remembered beyond time.

Honoring her wishes, the body will be cremated, and no service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pocahontas County Senior Citizens or a local sports team.

Online condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com