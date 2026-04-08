The Town of Marlinton has been recognized as a 2026 IMBA Trail Town, a new national designation from the International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA) honoring communities with an exceptional commitment to building, maintaining and celebrating trail systems.

The IMBA Trail Town designation recognizes communities that are leading with trails by demonstrating strong trail infrastructure, a commitment to trail funding, an active local trail organization, a culture of community engagement, and a sustainable trail stewardship plan. Together, these criteria support healthy lifestyles, local economies and outdoor recreation access.

“Receiving the IMBA Trail Town designation recognizes the incredible collaboration between volunteers, local organizations, land managers, and community leaders who have worked for years to build and care for our trails,” said Charles Evans, Backcountry Coordinator for the Snowshoe Highlands Area Recreation Collaborative (SHARC).

Trail systems are increasingly recognized as important drivers of outdoor recreation economies. Communities that invest in trails often see benefits including increased tourism, support for local businesses, improved public health, and stronger community connections to the outdoors. West Virginia’s outdoor recreation economy continues to grow. In 2024, it reached $2.3 billion in economic activity while employing 21,936 million people across the Mountain State.

“Trails are an important part of what makes Marlinton such a great place to live and visit,” said Marlinton Mayor Sam Felton. “This recognition highlights how outdoor recreation contributes to our local economy and quality of life.”

As part of the Trail Town designation, Marlinton joins 28 communities leading a growing national network of trail-forward places committed to trail stewardship, collaboration, and expanding access to outdoor recreation.

“IMBA congratulates Marlinton on its IMBA Trail Town designation,” said David Wiens, IMBA Executive Director. “IMBA Trail Towns are leading with trails by demonstrating how trails support thriving, resilient communities. The IMBA Trail Town designation is more than a badge of honor. It’s national recognition that a community values trails and the people who ride them.”

Local trail leaders say the recognition will help strengthen future partnerships and support continued trail development and stewardship.

For more information about local trails and how to get involved, visit SHARCTrails.com.

For more information about the IMBA Trail Town designation, visit https:// www.imba.com/designation/trail-town.