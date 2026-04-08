The Allegheny Trail is gaining a new Trail Town. West Virginia Scenic Trails Association has blazed a new reroute that diverts the trail into the town of Marlinton. The town of Marlinton brings new opportunities for hikers to resupply, have a hot meal, and stay a night in one of the 12 West Virginia Mon Towns.

The Marlinton reroute will divert off Marlin Mountain by way of Halfway Run and will follow the Greenbrier River Trail South into the Town of Marlinton. After heading south out of Marlinton along the Greenbrier River Trail, the trail will join with FR1002 by way of the Wyatt Nature Trail and follow the Forest service road 1002 until it joins up with the old ALT along Buckley Mountain.

The new reroute is open and blazed. The old trail is still blazed with our yellow blazes. Removal of the old blazes will begin April 11. Currently half of the track of the Marlinton reroute is on Far-Out as a blue spur trail. WVSTA is currently working on getting this route live on the Far-Out app.

The Marlinton reroute is in section 3 between Marlin Mountain and Buckley Mountain. The affected mileage on Far-Out are N-S MP 211.1-218.3 and S-N MP 93.00-100.2. For users of the 4th edition guidebook the mileage is from N-S 22.94-30.21 and S-N MP 34.05-41.32.

The Marlinton reroute will add 3.8 miles to our total mileage, bringing the trail to approximately 316 miles after all other re-routes get calculated.

There will be trail work along the Halfway Run section of the trail just north of Marlinton throughout the year. Please be careful when hiking this area.

To view all our trail updates please visit:

https://www.hikethealleghenytrail.org/trail-updates

#alleghenytrailwv